Sacramento recalled Carter from the G League's Stockton Kings on Sunday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Carter made his professional debut in the G League on Saturday, posting 29 points (11-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 33 minutes during the Stockton Kings' 109-107 win over the Austin Spurs. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft had been sidelined to start his rookie season due to a torn labrum sustained during a pre-draft workout. Given Sacramento's recent struggles, Carter may be able to push for a rotation spot as a backup point guard.