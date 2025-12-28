Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Kings' Devin Carter: Ruled out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Carter (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Carter will miss his third consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain, though his absence shouldn't affect the Sacramento rotation. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Clippers.