Carter notched 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 loss to Memphis.

Carter had his best outing of the season, chipping in across most major categories. Sacramento is in disarray at the moment, making it almost impossible to project fantasy value. With that said, it would make sense for Carter to be prioritized at some point, meaning managers will want to keep a close eye on his role as we enter the silly season.