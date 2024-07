Carter has been ruled out for Summer League play due to a left shoulder injury, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Carter was selected by the Kings with the No. 13 overall pick in this year's draft, but he suffered a left shoulder injury during a pre-draft workout and is being evaluated by the team's medical staff. While he won't be in action this summer, it's not yet clear whether his injury will linger once training camp begins this fall.