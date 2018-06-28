Kings' Devin Williams: Gets summer league invite from Kings

Williams will play for the Kings' summer league team.

Williams went undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2016, and spent the 2017-18 campaign playing for the G-League's Maine Red Claws. In 45 contests (29 starts), Williams posted averages of 11.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 26.3 minutes. The 6-foot-9 big man doesn't have much of a three-point shot and will likely need to use his ability on the boards and defensive presence to impress the Kings' coaching staff during summer league. He's a long shot to make a roster anywhere in the league.