Kings' Devin Williams: Gets summer league invite from Kings
Williams will play for the Kings' summer league team.
Williams went undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2016, and spent the 2017-18 campaign playing for the G-League's Maine Red Claws. In 45 contests (29 starts), Williams posted averages of 11.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 26.3 minutes. The 6-foot-9 big man doesn't have much of a three-point shot and will likely need to use his ability on the boards and defensive presence to impress the Kings' coaching staff during summer league. He's a long shot to make a roster anywhere in the league.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...