Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Active Friday
Dedmon (knee) is active for Friday's game against the Hawks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Dedmon was initially deemed questionable for Friday's tilt, but he will ultimately suit up and look to begin turning around what has been a disappointing start to his tenure with the Kings.
