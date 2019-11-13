Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Active Tuesday
Dedmon (knee) is active for Tuesday's contest against Portland, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Dedmon has been dealing with a sprained right knee over the past few days but played through the injury in the Kings' most recent matchup versus Atlanta, logging 11 minutes and four points. It'll likely be a similar situation for the center Tuesday.
