Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Cleared for Sunday
Dedmon (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dedmon never looked at much risk of missing the contest after the Kings had labeled him as probable heading into Sunday's contest. Expect Dedmon to assume his usual duties as the main backup to starting center Richaun Holmes, a role that has translated to 13.7 minutes per game this season.
