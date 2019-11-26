Dedmon totaled two points, four rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Monday's 103-102 loss to Boston.

Dedmon produced very little during his 12 minutes on the floor Monday, continuing his rapid fantasy decline. Richaun Holmes has been fantastic for the Kings and has basically rendered Dedmon irrelevant in most fantasy leagues. The impending return of Marvin Bagley (finger) is also not going to do Dedmon any favors and his time as a fantasy asset appears to be at an end, at least for now.