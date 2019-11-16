Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Deemed healthy
Dedmon (knee) has been cleared to play Friday against the Lakers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dedmon was questionable due to a right knee sprain, but he's evidently proved his health. He figures to be available off the bench, where he's been used the last six matchups.
