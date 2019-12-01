Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Disappears in victory Saturday
Dedmon had two points, one rebound and one steal in 12 minutes during Saturday's 100-97 victory over Denver.
Dedmon was coming off his best game of the season but was unable to replicate the production Saturday. Richaun Holmes has basically taken Dedmon out of the rotation and the impending return of Marvin Bagley (thumb) is only going to make matters worse. Dedmon is not a player to target anywhere outside of very deep leagues.
