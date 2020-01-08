Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles in comeback win
Dedmon delivered 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during the Kings' 114-103 win over the Suns on Tuesday.
The disgruntled big man played an unlikely expanded and pivotal role in the Kings' comeback from a 21-point third-quarter deficit. Dedmon had recently earned himself a fine for his comments about wanting a trade out of Sacramento, but Tuesday's performance offered a tangible reminder of what he could potentially offer when he has the opportunity. It's worth noting that Dedmon's boost in minutes largely came about due to Richaun Holmes' absence because of a shoulder injury, however, so it remains to be seen if and when he'll see anything close to this level of playing time again, especially considering he'd drawn DNP-CD designations in 14 of the previous 17 contests and presumably remains a strong trade candidate.
More News
-
Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Wants out of Sacramento•
-
Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Out of rotation Monday•
-
Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Disappears in victory Saturday•
-
Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Scores 18 points in 23 minutes•
-
Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Decline continues Monday•
-
Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...