Dedmon delivered 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during the Kings' 114-103 win over the Suns on Tuesday.

The disgruntled big man played an unlikely expanded and pivotal role in the Kings' comeback from a 21-point third-quarter deficit. Dedmon had recently earned himself a fine for his comments about wanting a trade out of Sacramento, but Tuesday's performance offered a tangible reminder of what he could potentially offer when he has the opportunity. It's worth noting that Dedmon's boost in minutes largely came about due to Richaun Holmes' absence because of a shoulder injury, however, so it remains to be seen if and when he'll see anything close to this level of playing time again, especially considering he'd drawn DNP-CD designations in 14 of the previous 17 contests and presumably remains a strong trade candidate.