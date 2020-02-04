Dedmon (illness) started at center and supplied four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Monday's 113-109 win over the Timberwolves.

A one-game absence due to an illness didn't disrupt Dedmon's rhythm, at least on the defensive end. He's now registered eight blocks and six steals over his last two outings, providing the sort of impact fantasy managers may have envisioned heading into the season. His recent success may not be enough to keep him locked into a prominent role with top center Richaun Holmes (shoulder) expected back as soon as Friday against the Heat, but Dedmon may have at least made himself more enticing to teams seeking help in the post ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Expect the Kings to actively listen to offers on Dedmon, who is in the first season of a three-year, $40 million deal.