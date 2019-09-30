Dedmon is the Kings' expected starter at center this season, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

While the Kings have plenty of depth at the position, Dedmon is the player being paid like a starter after he inked a three-year, $40 million contract this summer. Per Ham, the expectation is that Dedmon will play close to the 25 minutes per game he averaged in Atlanta last season, while Harry Giles and Richaun Holmes will battle for scraps off the bench. Ham notes that one of the two will likely begin the season out of the rotation, but all three players figure to work their way into the mix over the course of 82 games. New coach Luke Walton described the position as a "healthy competition," while Giles said he, Dedmon and Holmes each bring a different skill set. "I think we all just bring different things to the table," Giles said. "I'm ready to compete. That's what it's all about. You've got to bring different guys in, it's the NBA, so it can't be easy. At the same time, you have to keep it a challenge and you have to have depth too."