Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Joins second unit Wednesday
Dedmon will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hornets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dedmon will come off the bench Wednesday after a rough start of play to begin the season. Although he'll likely continue to play a significant role, Dedmon's struggled mightily through four games, topping double-figures scoring just once and racking up 14 turnovers to just 24 total points.
More News
-
Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Plays team-high 28 minutes in loss•
-
Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Solid in preseason win•
-
Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Starting Thursday•
-
Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Dealing with illness•
-
Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Expected to start at center•
-
Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Will sign with Sacramento•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.