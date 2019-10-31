Dedmon will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hornets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Dedmon will come off the bench Wednesday after a rough start of play to begin the season. Although he'll likely continue to play a significant role, Dedmon's struggled mightily through four games, topping double-figures scoring just once and racking up 14 turnovers to just 24 total points.

