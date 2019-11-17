Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Listed as probable
Dedmon (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Dedmon has appeared on the Kings' injury reports for the past handful of games with a sprained right knee but hasn't missed any action as a result. He'll likely be good to go by the time the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff arrives Sunday, filling his usual backup role behind starting center Richaun Holmes.
