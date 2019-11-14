Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Listed as questionable
Dedmon (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dedmon has been dealing with a right knee sprain recently; while the issue hasn't forced him to miss a game, he's been limited to just 18 minutes across the past two contests as a result. Look for his status to clear up closer to game time.
