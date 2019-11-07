Play

Dedmon is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to a right knee sprain.

The veteran apparently sustained the injury during Wednesday's loss to Toronto, in which he played 17 minutes off the bench. Dedmon has been a massive disappointment thus far after signing with the Kings as a free agent, and this injury could further cement his status as the backup to Richaun Holmes while Marvin Bagley recovers from injury.

