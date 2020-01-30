Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Muted effort in start
Dedmon produced just six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and seven rebounds in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 loss to Oklahoma City.
Dedmon continues to start for the Kings who are severely lacking in the frontcourt. Despite the starters tag, Dedmon has failed to take advantage of the opportunity. He simply cannot get anything going on either end of the floor and as soon as the Kings start getting healthy bodies back, he seems likely to slip back to an almost meaningless role.
