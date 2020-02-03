Dedmon is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup against Minnesota.

Dedmon missed Saturday's game with an illness, but his exclusion from the latest report indicates that he should be back in action Monday night. The veteran has had an up-and-down first half of the season, but prior to Saturday, he'd started the previous five games as the Kings deal with injuries to Richaun Holmes (shoulder) and Marvin Bagley (foot).