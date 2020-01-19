Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Only 12 minutes in loss
Dedmon ended with three points, six rebounds and one block in 12 minutes during Saturday's 123-101 loss to the Jazz.
Dedmon barely troubled the scorers Saturday, continuing what has been a disappointing season for the veteran. It appears likely he will be traded at some point over the next few weeks, something that neither he nor the team is afraid to openly discuss. At this stage, any landing spot could prove fruitful given he is basically out of the rotation when the Kings are at full-strength.
