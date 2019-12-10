Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Out of rotation Monday
Dedmon failed to leave the bench during Monday's 119-118 victory over Houston.
Dedmon hit rock bottom Monday, as the stellar play of Richaun Holmes has rendered Dedmon irrelevant in most competitive formats. The return of Marvin Bagley (finger) is only going to make things harder for Dedmon, and he can safely be avoided in most leagues.
