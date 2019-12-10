Play

Dedmon failed to leave the bench during Monday's 119-118 victory over Houston.

Dedmon hit rock bottom Monday, not even featuring during the game. The stellar play of Richaun Holmes has rendered Dedmon irrelevant in most competitive formats. The return of Marvin Bagley (finger) is only going to make things harder for Dedmon and he can safely be avoided in most leagues.

