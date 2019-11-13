Dedmon amassed only two points, three rebounds, and one block in seven minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 victory over Portland.

Dedmon had been under an injury cloud heading into Tuesday's game but managed to take his place in the lineup. Despite being healthy, Dedmon managed just seven minutes of playing time and is officially a drop in most formats. He had been viewed as a potential standard league player heading into the season, however, his role has quickly diminished thanks primarily to the play of Richaun Holmes. If you are still holing out hope for Dedmon, it is time to move on.