Dedmon finished with 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 113-81 loss to the Jazz.

Dedmon at least looked somewhat engaged in the Kings' loss to the Jazz, playing a team-high 28 minutes. This game was basically over after the first quarter and was simply an embarrassing loss for the Kings. They have looked terrible to begin the season and really need to get things turned around in a hurry. Dedmon should see additional playing time with Marvin Bagley (finger) on the sidelines and is worth rostering in standard formats.