Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable vs. Portland
Dedmon is probable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right knee sprain.
Dedmon has been nursing a knee sprain since Wednesday's matchup against Toronto, but he hasn't missed any time as a result of the injury. Expect the USC product to be ready to roll Tuesday.
