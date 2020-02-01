Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable with illness
Dedmon is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to an illness, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Dedmon appears to have fallen ill in the wake of Thursday's loss to the Clippers. If he's held out, Harry Giles could see extended minutes at center as both Richaun Holmes (shoulder) and Marvin Bagley (foot) have already been ruled out.
