Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Records third double-double
Dedmon produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four steals, three blocked shots an assist across 31 minutes in Thursday's 124-103 win over the Clippers.
With both Richaun Holmes (shoulder) and Marvin Bagley (foot) sidelined, Dedmon was supposed to emerge as a perfect fantasy placeholder, but his starting tenure has been a mild disappointment. While he's recorded two double-doubles in five starts, Dedmon has only scored an average of 6.8 points per game over that span. Holmes is expected to return to action next week, which will move Dedmon back to the bench.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...