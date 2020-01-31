Dedmon produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four steals, three blocked shots an assist across 31 minutes in Thursday's 124-103 win over the Clippers.

With both Richaun Holmes (shoulder) and Marvin Bagley (foot) sidelined, Dedmon was supposed to emerge as a perfect fantasy placeholder, but his starting tenure has been a mild disappointment. While he's recorded two double-doubles in five starts, Dedmon has only scored an average of 6.8 points per game over that span. Holmes is expected to return to action next week, which will move Dedmon back to the bench.