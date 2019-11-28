Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Scores 18 points in 23 minutes
Dedmon tallied 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in a loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.
Dedmon broke his 10-game slid of failing to reach the 20-minute mark in this one. It's possible that head coach Luke Walton might have preferred to have Dedmon guard Joel Embiid instead of Richaun Holmes, who has been stealing Dedmon's playing time with his string of impressive performances. Marvin Bagley could be returning from a right thumb injury soon, so this extra playing time could be short-lived for the veteran big man.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.