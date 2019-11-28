Dedmon tallied 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in a loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Dedmon broke his 10-game slid of failing to reach the 20-minute mark in this one. It's possible that head coach Luke Walton might have preferred to have Dedmon guard Joel Embiid instead of Richaun Holmes, who has been stealing Dedmon's playing time with his string of impressive performances. Marvin Bagley could be returning from a right thumb injury soon, so this extra playing time could be short-lived for the veteran big man.