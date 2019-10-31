Kings' Dewayne Dedmon: Sees little run off bench
Dedmon played four minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Kings' 118-111 loss to the Hornets and contributed one rebound.
After being plagued by foul trouble, poor shooting and turnovers in the Kings' first four games, Dedmon was demoted to the second unit ahead of Wednesday's contest. Richaun Holmes stepped into the starting lineup in Dedmon's stead and delivered a quality stat line (17 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists in 35 minutes). Dedmon should have the opportunity to pick up additional minutes from here, but at this point, he looks like a viable drop in most 12-team leagues.
