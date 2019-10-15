Dedmon contributed seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 22 minutes during the Kings' 128-115 preseason win over the Jazz on Monday.

Dedmon did a bit of everything in the win as he preps to open the season as the starting center. The big man brings a diverse skill set that includes some floor-spacing ability (38.2 percent shooting from three-point range last season), making him an intriguing later-round pick in drafts.