Dedmon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup against Detroit, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

In a surprising move, Dedmon will garner the start for the injured Marvin Bagley (foot) on Wednesday, marking the center's first start since the end of October. Dedmon is currently averaging just 4.9 points and 4.2 rebounds with Sacramento this year.

