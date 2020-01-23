Dedmon scored 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-0 FT) and added 10 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 loss to Detroit.

Dedmon rewarded coach Luke Walton for starting him as the 30-year-old big man produced his second double-double of the season. His other one this year came on Jan. 7 against Phoenix, which also marks the only other time that Dedmon has played more than 30 minutes in a game.