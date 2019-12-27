Dedmon wants a trade out of Sacramento, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

According to Charania, multiple teams have already made offers for Dedmon, hoping for a deal before the February trade deadline. Despite signing a three-year, $41 million contract in free agency over the summer, Dedmon hasn't seen much playing time under new head coach Luke Walton. He's only played seven total minutes since Dec. 8 and was garnering only 14.5 minutes per contest prior to that. Dedmon showed he was capable of solid play last season with the Hawks, averaging 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks across 25.1 minutes. Fantasy owners in deep leagues may be able to speculatively add Dedmon in hopes that he lands in a better situation sooner than later.