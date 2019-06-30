Dedmon has agreed to a three-year, $41 million contract with the Kings, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dedmon has spent the past two seasons with the Hawks. While in Atlanta, he developed his three-point shot, drilling 1.3 threes per game last season at 38.2 percent. He's also shown upside as a quality rebounder and defender, racking up 7.5 rebounds and a combined 2.2 steals/blocks across 25.1 minutes in 2018-19. Dedmon's diverse skill set makes sense next to Marvin Bagley, who has shown promise as an athletic big capable of playing both power forward and center.