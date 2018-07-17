Kings' Deyonta Davis: Dealt to Sacramento
Davis was traded to the Kings on Tuesday along with Ben McLemore and cash in exchange for Garrett Temple, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Due to a number of injuries, Davis saw over 15 minutes per game in his second season with the Grizzlies, but now, with the team focused on competing once again, the 21-year-old is headed to Sacramento. Unfortunately for Davis, he joins an abundance of young frontcourt talent with the Kings, including the likes of Marvin Bagley, Willie Cauley-Stein, Harry Giles and Skal Labissiere. With Sacramento likely favoring those four guys over Davis, playing time will likely be extremely hard to come by for the youngster over the course of the 2018-19 season.
