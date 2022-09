Steward signed a new contract with the Kings on Thursday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Steward appeared in 12 games with the G League's Stockton Kings last season, averaging 12.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. While it's unclear if the former five-star recruit will be part of Sacramento's training camp roster, he'll at least have a good chance to return to their G League affiliate for the 2022-23 season.