Sabonis (hand) is active Wednesday against the Lakers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Sabonis has avoided the worst-case scenario and will return to the lineup despite injuring his left hand in Monday's game against Charlotte. The center has tallied eight straight double-doubles and has averaged 20.8 points and 15.6 rebounds during that span.
