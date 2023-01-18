Sabonis has been added to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Lakers due to a non-COVID illness.

Sabonis has been on a tear of late and would be set to face the Lakers sans Anthony Davis (foot), should he be able to give it a go. However, this late of an addition doesn't usually turn out well in terms of the player's status, and it may be best to consider him a slightly doubtful lean despite the questionable tag. At the very least, it's worth monitoring the big man's status and being prepared to swap him out if possible.