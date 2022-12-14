Sabonis provided 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 loss to the 76ers.

The Kings got buried in the first half and were staring at an 80-55 deficit heading into the break, but Sabonis was still able to put together a strong line on the night. The double-double was the 17th of the season for the 26-year-old center, with one triple-double in the mix for good measure, and over the last 12 games he's averaging 16.9 points, 11.8 boards and 6.9 assists.