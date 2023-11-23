Sabonis notched 23 points (8-11 FG, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Sabonis ended one rebound short of an eighth straight double-double, but it was still another stellar all-around performance for the veteran center. Over his last eight games, Sabonis has averaged 23.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 36.1 minutes per game. Aside from the rebounds, those would all be Sabonis' career-high marks, so it's clear the lefty big man is playing at an extremely high level to start 2023-24.