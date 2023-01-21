Sabonis ended with 18 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 13 rebounds and 14 assists over 38 minutes during Friday's 118-113 win over Oklahoma City.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to an illness, Sabonis returned and delivered his fifth triple-double of the season and the 23rd of his career. The 26-year-old also has double-digit boards in 21 straight games, a stretch dating back to Dec. 4, and Sabonis is averaging 20.7 points, 14.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists during that impressive run while shooting 61.5 percent from the floor.