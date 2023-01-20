Sabonis (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder.
After a one-game absence due to an illness, Sabonis will be back to assume his usual role. The big man is riding a seven-game stretch where he's provided at least seven assists. This month, he's averaging 20.0 points, 13.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists in 36.6 minutes.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Present at shootaround•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Tabbed questionable•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Added to injury report with illness•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Dominates glass in win•