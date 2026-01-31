Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Available Sunday vs. Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Sabonis was held out of Friday's loss to the Celtics while continuing to manage a left knee injury, but the veteran center will be available for Sunday's road tilt. Since returning Jan. 16 from a 27-game absence due to a partial meniscus tear, Sabonis has averaged 12.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists over 25.0 minutes per game.
