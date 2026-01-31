Sabonis (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Sabonis was held out of Friday's loss to the Celtics while continuing to manage a left knee injury, but the veteran center will be available for Sunday's road tilt. Since returning Jan. 16 from a 27-game absence due to a partial meniscus tear, Sabonis has averaged 12.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists over 25.0 minutes per game.