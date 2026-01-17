default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sabonis (knee) is available for Friday's game versus the Wizards.

Sabonis will likely have some minutes restrictions in his first game back, but his return is bad news for the fantasy outlook of Maxime Raynaud. Precious Achiuwa also figures to take a hit with Sabonis back in the mix. Even with a minutes limit, Sabonis is a must-start player whenever he's active.

More News