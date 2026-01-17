Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (knee) is available for Friday's game versus the Wizards.
Sabonis will likely have some minutes restrictions in his first game back, but his return is bad news for the fantasy outlook of Maxime Raynaud. Precious Achiuwa also figures to take a hit with Sabonis back in the mix. Even with a minutes limit, Sabonis is a must-start player whenever he's active.
