Sabonis (thigh) will be available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California reports.
Sabonis was expected to be a game-time call close to the 10 p.m. ET tip-off, and in the end, the big man will suit up and should handle a regular workload Saturday. Sabonis is averaging 18.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game over his last 10 appearances.
