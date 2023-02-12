Sabonis (thigh) will be available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California reports.

Sabonis was expected to be a game-time call close to the 10 p.m. ET tip-off, and in the end, the big man will suit up and should handle a regular workload Saturday. Sabonis is averaging 18.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game over his last 10 appearances.