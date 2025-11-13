Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Available to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (ribs) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Sabonis is good to go for the second leg of a back-to-back, and he should see his usual minutes, so make sure you've got him active. With Sabonis available, Drew Eubanks is not an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues.
