default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sabonis (ribs) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Sabonis is good to go for the second leg of a back-to-back, and he should see his usual minutes, so make sure you've got him active. With Sabonis available, Drew Eubanks is not an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues.

More News