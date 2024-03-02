Sabonis (undisclosed) produced 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks over 41 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 124-120 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Sabonis briefly left the contest and went to the locker room for an undisclosed reason, but he returned and nearly posted another triple-double. He also tied his season high with three blocks. Since the All-Star break, Sabonis is averaging 17.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 36.4 minutes per game.