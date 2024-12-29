Sabonis (illness) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Sabonis was sidelined during Thursday's loss against the Pistons due to an illness. He was able to participate in Saturday's shootaround and has been cleared to play. Sabonis has averaged 22.0 points, 14.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 35.5 minutes per game over his last 15 outings.