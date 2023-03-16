Sabonis ended Wednesday's 117-114 win over the Bulls with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes.
Sabonis has recorded a triple-double in back-to-back games and in four of his last five appearances. During that stretch, he's averaging 19.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 37.0 minutes with 55/67/71 shooting splits.
